Marolyn Welch Tarrant

In 1977, Marolyn was critically injured in an automobile accident after a day of cross-country skiing on the North Santiam Pass. Doctors cautioned family members that she might not survive the night. She spent months at Memorial Hospital in Salem and at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, but ultimately returned to good health — and skied again.

A calligrapher, she had a handful of favorite sayings she liked to share. Among those she penned for friends: “Time is so precious that it is dealt out to us only in the smallest possible fractions — one moment at a time.” And “We can’t direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.” Asked for her favorite inspiration, she said, “I don’t really think you can improve on the 10th Commandment: ‘Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.’”

She and Warren sailed at Oregon’s Fern Ridge Lake and Waldo Lake, Washington’s San Juan Islands and British Columbia’s Gulf Islands and Desolation Sound. Nearly every trip began with her saying the same thing: “I just love the sound of water on the side of a boat.”