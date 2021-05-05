January 4, 1962 - May 2, 2021

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Marquita Louise Dumas, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away at age 59.

Marquita was born January 4, 1962 in Corvallis, Oregon to Harry and Joyce Mack. She grew up in Corvallis with her three brothers. Marquita married René Dumas on July 21, 1984. Marquita and René raised three wonderful children together: Sean, Christina and Monique. Marquita, a Certified Nursing Assistant, served as Activities Director at the French Prairie Care Center in Woodburn, Oregon. Marquita gave the gift of her time by helping in her children's schools. She was an integral volunteer and supporter of Rene's work in Health Care Administration in Oregon and recently in the Seattle area. She touched multitudes of people with her genuine care and listening ear.

Marquita brought kindness, compassion and joy to life. Her mother, Joyce, remembers her as someone who always looked out for other people. Her home was a comfortable place of welcome and beauty. Marquita's creativity came out in the wonderful colors in her home and garden.