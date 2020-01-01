February 17, 1938 – December 28, 2019

Martha Ann Heath passed away on December 28th, surrounded by her husband and daughters.

Martha was born February 17, 1938, in Ellaville, Georgia, to George and Flora Williams. She was raised on a small farm surrounded by her grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

After graduating in Ellaville with a class of 13.

Martha moved to Atlanta to attend business school and went to work as a secretary for Union Carbide. She met her husband Ken Heath, a corporal in the US Army, and they were married 3 months later on March 9, 1957. They started their family in Fort Benning, Georgia and returned to Ken’s home town of Albany, where their family began to grow and Ken worked in the family business, Heath’s Laundry, until 2019.

Martha was a loving wife and mother to her 3 daughters. She loved spending family time at their vacation home in Newport, Oregon.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; daughters, Kathy Butner (Don), Suzette Hartcorn (Scott), and Patti Quesnel (Kent); 6 Grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by 2 daughters, Theresa and Gina.

A crypt side service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Martha Heath, please visit Tribute Store.