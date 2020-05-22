× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 6, 1943 – May 9, 2020

Martha Ann Offutt Neglay was born in Hemet, California, on December 6, 1943, to Dorothy Nelson Offutt and John Leathers Offutt, Jr, and passed away at home on May 9, 2020, in Albany. She spent her early childhood in Hemet and Nuevo, California, attending Nuevo Elementary School and graduating from Perris High School in 1962.

Martha graduated from Woodbury Business College in Los Angeles in 1964. Following her graduation she worked as a flight attendant with Trans World Airlines and then was employed by Max Factor Cosmetics in Los Angeles, where she met her future husband, Stan. Martha and Stan married in Boise, Idaho and lived in the Boise area for several years in the early 1970s. In 1974, the family moved to Albany.

Martha leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Stanford B. Neglay, and their children Lisa Neglay Pierson, of Salem, Christopher Neglay(Mattie) of Terrebonne, Oregon, and Wendy Neglay, of Roseburg, grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jack Pierson, and her sister Leslie Offutt White of Poughkeepsie, New York.

Her youngest sister, Monica Offutt Bybee, predeceased her in 1990.