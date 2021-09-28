Martha B. (Perry) Griffin

June 5, 1932 – September 18, 2021

Martha Griffin, age 89, of Albany, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Martha Perry was born in Plainview, Oregon just outside of Albany on June 5, 1932 to Brian Albin Perry and Mary Esther Cunningham. She was raised on the family farm with her two brothers and four older sisters. Her father passed away when Martha was just four years old and she remembers picking produce at local farms to help the family make ends meet. Martha's family origins can be traced back to some of the first pioneer settlers in Linn County. There are family gravestones that can be found in the old pioneer cemetery located in Peoria.

Martha attended Albany High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the swim team. After high school Ron joined the Navy and when he first returned from Korea he and Martha had there first true date. After this, Martha would often drive down to Coronado in San Diego to visit while he was stationed and trained with the Naval UDT Team. They were inseparable and got married in 1953 making Albany their permanent home where they raised three sons.