Martha Dayton

Martha was born Martha Stafford on January 21, 1937, in Springfield, Illinois. Her parents were Nana and Charles Stafford. At 3 years of age she relocated with her mother and father to Southern California and lived in Rancho Santa Fe until she finished high school in 1954. After high school, Martha studied music at St. Johns College in Maryland where she met her first husband, John Vergine. They married in 1956 then moved to Brooklyn, New York, where she was a stay-at-home Mom raising two children together. In 1972 the family moved to Salem, Oregon, where Martha starting working at the Statesman Journal in the publishing department. Martha was an accomplished artist, gourmet cook and musician, playing the piano at various symposiums during her earlier life. Martha was a wonderful mother and raised two children, Jeff and Jennifer, who also married and had 2 children each, who Martha adored as her role as "chief grandma." In 2010 Martha met then married long term Corvallis resident Dr. Irving Dayton, who recently passed in November 2019. During her life she enjoyed her family and loved art, cooking, travel, reading and music. She will be greatly missed and has been called home by the good lord.