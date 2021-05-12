July 11, 1931 - April 30, 2021
Martha "Jane" Cornelious (Gourley), 89, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 in Albany, Oregon. Janie was born July 11, 1931 in Bakersfield, California to Martha and Marvin Hutchings. Her parents and older sister, Sarah, all predeceased her. When she was three years old the family moved to Jefferson, and lived on Highway 99E, which was then the only highway from Mexico to Canada. Janie attended all 12 years of school in Jefferson graduating as co-salutatorian in 1949. Janie had fond memories of growing up in Jefferson.
In 1950 she met and married Marvin Gourley. They moved to a small farm in Brownsville in 1960, where they raised their five children; Susan, Raymond, Sally, Patrick, and Debby. Although she considered herself a "city girl," Janie became a farm-wife and was actively involved on the farm in addition to being a busy mom. She was an excellent gardener, of both vegetables and flowers, which she enjoyed until the last few years. Janie and Marvin were 4-H Club leaders for many years and she was always encouraging and delighted with the accomplishments of "her kids." Janie had a soft spot for the kids who struggled and they could count on her to be their champion. Showing animals at fairs is a favorite memory for the family. Janie continued to be involved in 4-H with her grandchildren and until the last couple of years, she never missed seeing her family show their animals in county or state fairs.
In 1978 Marvin passed away and Janie moved to Albany. She worked at the Albany Democrat Herald, joined the Albany Garden Club (where she won awards for her flowers), in 1988 Janie was Linn County Fair "Queen of the Kitchen." She served as President of AARP, was an active member of East Side Christian Church and a regular volunteer in many activities. For years Janie attended daily swim classes at the Albany Community pool.
Janie was an avid reader and keenly interested in what was going on in the world, including politics. She never stopped reading or keeping up with current news and was incredibly well informed. Janie enjoyed talking about historical or contemporary issues.
In April 2005, Janie married Charles Cornelious; they had been lifelong friends from Jefferson. Janie and Charlie did everything together, spending many wonderful times with their children, grandchildren, and extended family. They traveled to visit friends and family around the country, especially enjoying trips to the Oregon Coast. In 2008 they moved to Mennonite Village where they made new friends and enjoyed the community garden. As Janie's health declined, Charlie was her devoted caregiver. In May 2020, Charlie passed away.
Janie was a daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and aunt. She was resilient and unwavering when caring for her family with unconditional love.
Janie is survived by her children: Susan Fitz-Gerald (Greg); Ray Gourley; Sally Corrick (Tom); Pat Gourley (Royce); Debby Gourley (Pat); and grandchildren: Marcia Harms (Dave); Michael Cox (Sandi); Katee Lord (Sio); Constance Corrick; Melissa Corrick; TannaLynn Baldwin (Martin); Alicia Baldwin; Brad Baldwin; Bryce Baldwin; and Izaac Verdugo. Stepson, Michael Cornelious and step grandchildren, Donnâ Rabers; Bobby Cornelious (Salina); Mikey Cornelious (Madalyn); Lawana Cornelious and Charles Cornelious.
Janie loved and was proud of her many great and great-grandchildren, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or special occasion. Janie stayed in touch with nieces, nephews, and their children around the country, and special sister-in-law, Vena Gourley Platner.
In addition to her family, Janie loved "Greta," her devoted comfort dog, who never left her side. She would be pleased Greta now lives happily with great-granddaughter Kalli Corrick.
Janie's family expresses deep gratitude to special caregivers Fay, Terry, Angie, Sheila, CeCe and Neal, staff at Lydia's House, Visiting Angels and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
Janie was a devoted contributor to a number of charities, always wishing she could give more. In honor of her commitment to philanthropy, the family requests gifts in her honor be given to your favorite charity.
There will be a private family graveside service at Twin Oaks Memorial Park in Albany with a celebration of life scheduled this summer. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
