Martha "Jane" Cornelious (Gourley), 89, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 in Albany, Oregon. Janie was born July 11, 1931 in Bakersfield, California to Martha and Marvin Hutchings. Her parents and older sister, Sarah, all predeceased her. When she was three years old the family moved to Jefferson, and lived on Highway 99E, which was then the only highway from Mexico to Canada. Janie attended all 12 years of school in Jefferson graduating as co-salutatorian in 1949. Janie had fond memories of growing up in Jefferson.

In 1950 she met and married Marvin Gourley. They moved to a small farm in Brownsville in 1960, where they raised their five children; Susan, Raymond, Sally, Patrick, and Debby. Although she considered herself a "city girl," Janie became a farm-wife and was actively involved on the farm in addition to being a busy mom. She was an excellent gardener, of both vegetables and flowers, which she enjoyed until the last few years. Janie and Marvin were 4-H Club leaders for many years and she was always encouraging and delighted with the accomplishments of "her kids." Janie had a soft spot for the kids who struggled and they could count on her to be their champion. Showing animals at fairs is a favorite memory for the family. Janie continued to be involved in 4-H with her grandchildren and until the last couple of years, she never missed seeing her family show their animals in county or state fairs.