Martha Jane Hurst

Martha loved her family and was a caring daughter and sister, a faithful wife, a devoted mother and grandmother and a good friend. She spent nearly every summer, canning with her mother on the family farm to provide food for her family. Her brother, Harvey, says he was born when Martha was 10 years old, she told him he became her live baby doll. Her and Paul were married 46 years before Paul's passing. She loved pointing out a beautiful sunset or interesting animal to her children. Her daughter remembers combing the beach and Mom, always curious, pointing out varieties of fish in the tide pools. She was adventuresome and wanted to take every vacation anyone else was taking. One granddaughter says about Grandma, “you LOVED to travel and we enjoyed several special memories and laughs.” Another appreciated that Grandma taught her about life and love and was always an example of positivity. She had many who loved her and that included many friends over the years. In her later years you could often find her with her lady friends at McDonald's after church. She will certainly be missed by many.