Martin Anthony Sanacore

March 29, 1956 - February 17, 2022

Martin Sanacore, age 65, of Albany passed away on February 17, 2022. Martin was born in Miami, Florida to Vincent and Shirley Sanacore (Lepp). He is preceded in death by both mother and father.

Martin grew up in Florida, and later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada with his parents and four sisters.

Martin was a four-star chef in Las Vegas with his longest tenure at The Silver Slipper Casino where he won cooking awards.

He moved to Oregon where he started his own business. He was the proud owner of A Chimney Pro and Affordable Homes. Martin had many loyal customers and clients over the past 20 years whom he considered friends and enjoyed spending time with them. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix or figure out how to fix.

Martin received an award for his Civil Service when he helped run Communications during the Henderson Nevada Pepcon Explosion in the 1980's.

Martin loved baking bread, and every meal he made was a gourmet delight.

He was an avid sailor and loved spending time on his sailboat named, "Adrift."

Martin was beginning to brew his own beer and was delighted as each batch turned out better and better. Martin, being a true foodie, related everything in life to great meals and good friends.

Martin's last gift of generosity was being an eye and tissue donor.

He is survived by the love of his life, fiancé Lisa Miller. Sisters: Susan Sanacore, Toni Mullins, Patricia Sanacore, and Amanda Black. Nephews: Corey Mullins, Casey Mullins, and Michael Morin. Nieces: Elizabeth O'Connell and Joanne DeRestituyo.

A celebration of life will be held on March 27, 2022 at The Corvallis Community Center in Corvallis, Oregon from 3 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to join if able, please bring a light dish to share. The Corvallis Community Center: 2601 NW Tyler Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330