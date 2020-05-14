Martin Carl Spalinger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 29, 1948 – May 2, 2020

Martin “Marty” Carl Spalinger, 72, of Lebanon, passed away, May 2, 2020 at his home.

Marty was born in Westfir, Oregon on January 29, 1948. At the age of three, his family moved to Lebanon. Marty attended Green Acres Elementary School, Lebanon Junior High and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1966. He lettered in football and baseball. Shortly after graduation he was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea.

After his discharge from the Army he enrolled in Southern Oregon College, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in business.

He then started his business building and maintaining swimming pools in Ashland until 1984 when he moved to Bend, Oregon. There he went to work at Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort. Marty loved the mountain and his job as ski maintenance supervisor. In 2012 he retired from Mt. Bachelor and in 2014 moved back to Lebanon.

Marty enjoyed football, especially the Oregon Ducks, fishing and all of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Elfrieda Spalinger and nephew Steven Rounsavell.