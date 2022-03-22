Marvin E. Borntrager

January 5, 1923 - March 14, 2022

A graveside service at 100F Cemetery in Lebanon at 10 a.m., Saturday March 26th followed by a church service at 11 a.m. at The Lebanon Church of The Nazarene, 600W D St., with a luncheon following.

Marvin spent his early years in the farming and ranching community in Bloomfield Montana near Glendive. He went to Lelovort Grade School near Bloomfield and Dawson High School in 1936-37. The family moved to Lebanon and bought property in Golden Valley. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1940. He was on the high school boxing team and known to be a very scrappy kid at 126 lbs.

The war in Germany was stirring, so after high school he went to southern California to work in an aircraft factory for about one year. As the war grew more intense he came home to Lebanon with plans to travel to Seattle to work in the aircraft factories, however he was drafted into the Army Air Force and began training to become a Flight Crew Chief and Flight Engineer on the B-17 "Flying Fortress". Some of his training took him to Oklahoma where he met Colleen Campbell and after a short romance they married and were married for 74 years. As the war grew more intense, Marvin's crew was sent to England. He and many brave young men flew into Germany on "D day", June 6, 1944. He flew 43 missions before being sent home to train for the possible war in Japan.

Marvin faithfully attended The Lebanon Church of The Nazarene for 45 years and was a role model to many through the years. He was an usher and counted offerings, Sunday school teacher, drove the church van picking up children, helped with the food pantry and was available for any job needed doing at the church.

Marvin worked for 42 years at Champion International Plywood Mill and retired when it closed. He loved buying Ramblers, VW's and old trucks that needed to be worked on. He was a cabinet maker, builder, bee keeper, ate healthy and never ran out of projects for his kids to work on!

He loved God, was a devoted husband and father to his four children. He is proceeded in death by Colleen and son Dan. Survivors include son Gary, Liz and family, son Mark, Marla and family and daughter Beth. He had five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was proud of his family! To the end Marvin had family constantly by his side.

The Borntrager family would like to thank The Oaks of Lebanon for their loving, caring and devotion to their father. The loving care of the staff was incredible! We would also thank The Lebanon Church of the Nazarene and Valley Life Church for all their help, encouragement and for providing lunch. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Lebanon Church of The Nazarene's children ministry.