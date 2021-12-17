 Skip to main content
Marvin Eugene Emmert

December 20, 1935 - December 10, 2021

Service for Marvin Eugene Emmert, 85, of Albany, will be on December 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at River of Life Church in Sweet Home.

Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service, Lebanon.

