March 16, 1911 - November 1, 2020

Marvin L. Evans of Vancouver, Washington passed away peacefully Sunday, November 1 at the age of 89.

Marv was born March 16, 1931 in Hubbard, Oregon to Melvin and Bertha Evans. The family later moved to Portland, where he graduated from Franklin High School in 1949. He served in the Air Force as an M.P. before enrolling at Lewis and Clark College, from which he earned a B.S. in English and journalism in 1954. While there, he met Rojean Stivers and they married upon his graduation. They had two children, Matt and Meg.

Marv began his career in public education as a teacher in the David Douglas School District and held positions there as counselor, vice principal, and Director of Curriculum. In 1961, he earned a M.Ed. from the University of Oregon followed by a D. Ed. from U.O. in school administration and secondary education in 1968. He was promoted to Assistant Superintendent at David Douglas that same year.

In 1965, Marv and Rojean bought a vacation home in Neskowin, Oregon with three other couples. This second family, the Beach Bunch, enjoyed many weekends and vacations together at the coast.