December 1, 1953 - October 2, 2021

Mary Ann "Sandy" Anderson passed away peacefully on October 2, in Salt Lake City, surrounded by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and June Hope.

She was born December 1, 1953 to Frederick and June (Burton) Hope in Vancouver, Washington. She grew up in North Bend/Coos Bay, and went to Coos Catholic School from the first to seventh grade before moving to Corvallis in 1966. Sandy graduated from Corvallis High School in 1972. She moved to Salt Lake City to join US Bank as an Administrative Assistant, working there for several years. She later became an aide in the special needs department at Riverside Elementary where she positively influenced many students. She served an honorable Swiss/German mission for the Church of Latter-Day Saints. Sandy met Bob, who was the love of her life, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple August 12, 1995.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, documenting many memorable family events and travels. It was important to her to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with others. She loved fall, spring and fresh Christmas trees. She never missed watching an OSU or Notre Dame football game, carrying on the family tradition for her father. Always up for a laugh, she was fun loving with a witty sense of humor. She was thoughtful, kind, loving and generous with all she knew, and was deeply devoted to her son, Spencer.

Sandy and her sister, Eileen, were often dressed as twins by their mom as they were born less than one year apart. They loved this and there are many pictures of them in their matching outfits. In 1968 her little sister, Erin, was born and Sandy loved to spend time with her.

As a family we traveled frequently to Astoria to see our cousins, and to our cabin at Black Butte Ranch, but a favorite destination was always Hawaii.

She valiantly fought against cancer for over a year and was always optimistic, remaining courageous, strong and hopeful she would overcome the disease.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Anderson, son, Spencer Anderson, sisters, Eileen (Chris) Langton, and Erin (Steve) Hughes, brother-in-law, Richard M. (Marian) Anderson, and sisters-in-law, Barbara S.A. Harrison, and Julie C. Anderson.

Internment was at Salt Lake City Cemetery on October 9.

We would like to thank the doctors and staff at Jordan Valley Medical Center, Utah Cancer Specialists, Good Shepard Hospice, Aspen Ridge Home Health, and the many families and friends that helped with Sandy's care and support.

We miss you sis!