Mary Anne Nardello

March 6, 1916 – March 22, 2020

Mary Anne Allison Nardello, 104, passed away on March 22, 2020. Mary Anne was born to Karl and Lucy Turner Allison, in Richmond, Indiana, on March 6, 1916.

She attended Iowa Wesleyan College where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. She married Army Maj (Ret) Charles Nardello, on July 23, 1955. They were married 13 years before he died.

While stationed in Turkey, they adopted two babies from Greece. Mary Anne was proud of her work as a bookkeeper and Red Cross secretary, which enabled her to live around the world before settling in Corvallis. She was heavily involved in community organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Pi Beta Phi. She was a talented china painter, quilter, and an excellent cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, William Allison, her sister, Lucy Hughston, and her son, Michael Nardello.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Nardello Braatz, (Rob), her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alexander Braatz, Andrew, Nick and Jared Nardello, and her cherished nieces and nephews. She also loved several special friends who provided support and assistance as she became less independent. Burial will be at the Willamette National Cemetery. No services are planned. Mchenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

