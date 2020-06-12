Mary Anne Paquin

February 14, 1932 – May 29, 2020

Mary was born in Indiana on February 14, 1932 to James and Lola (Wallace) Eads. She moved to California in her early 20's before moving to Albany in 1967. She was married to Ed Bauer who proceeded her in death in 1995. She married Walt Paquin in 1997. He was the love of her life and they shared a lifetime of love together before he passed away in 2010.

Mary was well known for her canning of all fruits and vegetables and passed along her recipes for zucchini relish and bread and butter pickles. But the most treasured item was her zucchini bread. She always made sure she had some on hand when out of town family came to visit. Mary loved to go to the "bins" and buy baby clothes as well as adult clothing to wash and press so she could donate them to FISH or send to the orphanages in Mexico. She had a compassionate heart and gave to people in need throughout her life. She had a lifelong career in the banking industry and was brilliant when it came to finances.