April 6, 1936 - January 1, 2022

Mary Anne Spencer was born (as Catherine Jepson) in Brooklyn, New York, on April 6, 1936, and adopted as an infant by Minerva Bradstreet Spencer, a nurse, and Clifford Wayne Spencer, an architect and artist. She grew up as an only child due to the Spencers having lost a son, William Wayne, as an infant in 1934.

The family lived in Brooklyn for a short time and went to the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York, before moving to Quebec, Canada. They later moved to Maryland, a small town in Otsego County, New York and finally settled in Little Neck, Long Island. Early on, Mary Anne developed an interest in ballet and tap dance.

Her father passed away when she was eleven. Soon after, she, her mother, and her grandmother, also named Minerva, headed west. Her mother took nursing jobs in Salem, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California, to support the trio, before settling in Corvallis, Oregon. They arrived just prior to Mary Anne's senior year at Corvallis High School.

Mary Anne's grandmother died around the time Mary Anne graduated from CHS in June of 1954. Three years later, her mother passed away.

On March 7, 1958, Mary Anne Spencer married Vance Eugene Brown, also a 1954 CHS graduate. Cousin, Manon Bradstreet, who'd made a similar trip west to Corvallis with her family, was Maid-of-Honor. Mary Anne and Vance had two sons, Vance Evan (1958), and Kevin Michael (1960). They moved to Eugene, Oregon, in 1968, then adopted an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn, in 1970. The Browns moved back to Corvallis in the Spring of 1972.

In her working career, Mary Anne was a dispatcher for the Corvallis office of the Oregon State Police both at the old location near the intersection of the Willamette and Marys Rivers, and at the newer offices on the west side of town on Highway 34. She was a Library Aide at Jefferson Junior High (in Eugene), a cashier/clerk in the Business Office at Good Samaritan Hospital (Corvallis), and a Media Specialist at the CIMC (Corvallis School District).

After retirement, in 2004, she moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, sharing a back yard gate with the family of her oldest son, to be closer to her granddaughters, and her daughter and son-in-law who lived in Vancouver, Washington, at the time. She'll be remembered for the quilts, cross-stitch projects, and scarves she made, all of the family tree data that she gathered, family videos and the love for her dogs for whom she cared so much of her life.

In 2013, after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Mary Anne moved to Appleton, Wisconsin to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Eventually, she moved into the memory care unit at Touchmark on West Prospect in Appleton.

Survivors include her sons, Vance Brown (Diane Yanagihara) of Hillsboro, Kevin Brown of Lebanon, Oregon, and Jennifer Brown (David Shinkunas) of Appleton, granddaughters, Kathleen and Kelsey, and great-granddaughter, Penelope.