April 8, 1961 — January 15, 2020

Mary Brookes, a longtime resident of Corvallis, died early morning on January 15. Mary was born in Corvallis in 1961 to Victor and Martha Brookes. Although she spent a number of years in other parts of the country working and going to school, she spent most of her life here.

After graduating from Corvallis High School Mary went on to graduate from Southern Oregon State College in Early Childhood Education. She worked as a kindergarten teacher, first in Waldport and then in McMinnville. She then decided to change careers and pursued a Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Boston University, graduating in 1996. Mary returned to Oregon and became an Occupational Therapist for Peace Health in Eugene. She returned to Corvallis in 2010 as an Occupational Therapist for Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, so that she could spend more time with her family

Mary is survived by her three brothers: Richard, Allen, and Thomas, and her six nieces and nephews: Harrison, Margaret, Zoe, Alexander, Jackson, and Leo. Mary loved being with her family and we loved being with her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}