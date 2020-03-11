July 29, 1943 — March 4, 2020
The amazing matriarch of our collective Tribe of family and friends has died. Mary Esther Shumway passed tenderly March 4, 2020, loving us all "to the moon and back." She left our lives just as a shooting star streaked across the sky! Corey and Paige, Robyn, April, Crystal and all of her grandchildren and each one of you will miss her forever.
Be kind. Love deeply. Be Yourself! (Mary's orders)
