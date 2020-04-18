Mary Holmes Gault

She was the distinguished teacher of the year for Greater Albany Public Schools in 1994. She won the outstanding citizenship award for females upon graduation from Albany Union High School in 1964, where she was an honor student.

Mary collected antiques and scoured shops from Maine to Michigan not only for bargains on old things but on material and patterns for quilting and for rug hooking. She loved the monthly get-togethers of a group of women who collect primitive merchandise. She called them the Primitive Ladies.

Even more so, she treasured her church friends and a variety of Bible study groups in which she participated, and her primary goal in life was to be an example to her children and grandchildren of her love for Christ, and to model His love for each of them.

She is survived by son Curtis Gault of Lebanon, and his wife Shannon and their son Jonathan; daughter Kelli Palshaw of Salinas, California, and her husband Mike and daughters Riley and Avery; and daughter Kacey Reil of Pacific Grove, California. And her husband Troy and son Nash.

She was preceded in death by parents Ken and Inga Holmes and brother David Holmes.

Due to coronavirus concerns, no services are scheduled. The family will hold an informal celebration of life at a date to be determined.

Her ashes will be buried at the family plot at Palestine Cemetery, on a hill overlooking the Holmes farm. Fisher funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

