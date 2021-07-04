Mary J. Cole, born on May 1, 1951, in Albany, to Gabriel and Verle Plattner, passed away on May 21, 2021, Bend. She graduated from Lebanon High School, attended the Corvallis Beauty School and a Portland Business School. Mary was a member of the Catholic church, and helped with the annual Christmas bazaar. She worked as a banker at U.S Bank at The Dalles and Pendleton branches, where she eventually retired from. It was there at the Pendleton branch that she had first met and rejected William (Bill), her later to be husband, for a loan. Bill said, "Mary could make you feel good, even when you're being turned down for a loan," this made him want to pursue her and what grew to be marriage. They married on May 3, 1997, in The Dalles. The couple became active partners in a mini storage business in Hermiston, and Mary operated her wild land fire business M-C Fire Break (Maske-Cole) from 1995 to 2005.