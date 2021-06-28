Mary June Willingham

June was born on a farm near a small town in rural Missouri. She decided to be called June early on. She attended a one-room school and was thrilled when she became old enough to ride a horse to school or down to the next home where she could play with her favorite friend. After her father died of cancer when June was about 12 years old, she and her mother traveled by train to Yakima, Washington to be near family. After graduation from high school, she went on to business college. Her first secretarial job was working for the State of Washington in Olympia, where she met and soon married Orville Willingham, in 1943. After Orville was discharged from the army at the end of World War II, the couple moved back to Yakima, to be close to June's mother, and joined the First Baptist Church. Soon her son, Michael, and daughter, Jesse, were born. June was able to start her career working as a secretary in the insurance industry, while her mother cared for the children. She and Orville became members of the Elks Golf Club, and June became an enthusiastic golfer. She used to enjoy telling funny stories about the ducks, geese, and furry critters that made the golf course their home.