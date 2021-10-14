March 1, 1928 - October 13, 2021
Mary Lou Jones, devoted wife, loving mother, beloved family member and a good friend to all she met, died on October 13, 2021.
Mary Lou was born on March 1, 1928, to Gordon and Anna Gould Fitzgerald in Upshur County, West Virginia. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and William Maddy of Albany, Oregon, and her sister, Patricia Daugherty of French Creek, West Virginia, as well as nieces and nephews scattered across the county. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband William Maurice Jones, her sister Mabel Sue Christopher and her brother William Edward Fitzgerald.
Graduating from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 1945, Mary Lou went to work at the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P Grocery) where she met the love of her life, Maurice Jones, a handsome sailor just home from war. Mary Lou and Maurice married on July 7, 1947, and were just 4 months shy of their 63rd wedding anniversary when Maurice died in 2010. Following her marriage, Mary Lou worked at the Upshur County Sheriff's Office until her daughter Debbie was born in 1953.
Mary Lou took on the dual roles of mother and homemaker with ease and delight, sewing exquisite clothes for her daughter, preserving fruits and vegetables from the family garden, and mastering recipes that kept her family well fed and happy. The extended family's favorite meal prepared by Mary Lou: meatloaf, potato salad, fresh green beans, and homemade cloverleaf yeast rolls, with apple dumplings with ice cream for dessert!
Mary Lou was active as a volunteer in numerous capacities throughout her community, including Sunday school teacher, PTA secretary, 4-H club leader, band parent, church treasurer, prayer chain captain, leadership in the United Methodist Women, assisting Habitat for Humanity building projects and much more. At the time of her death, Mary Lou was a long time member of St Luke's United Methodist Church in Harrisville, West Virginia.
At age 50, Mary Lou re-entered the workforce as an employee of West Virginia Insurance in Harrisville, West Virginia. She loved working there and felt she was helping people when they most needed help. After 15 years of service, she retired but continued her volunteer work in the community.
In September 2012, Mary Lou moved to Oregon to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. With her kind heart and love for people, Mary Lou soon made many new friends and became a cherished member of the large Maddy clan. She will be missed greatly by family and friends in Oregon as well as home in West Virginia.
Funeral and interment will be in West Virginia.
Arrangements by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
