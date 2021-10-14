March 1, 1928 - October 13, 2021

Mary Lou Jones, devoted wife, loving mother, beloved family member and a good friend to all she met, died on October 13, 2021.

Mary Lou was born on March 1, 1928, to Gordon and Anna Gould Fitzgerald in Upshur County, West Virginia. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and William Maddy of Albany, Oregon, and her sister, Patricia Daugherty of French Creek, West Virginia, as well as nieces and nephews scattered across the county. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband William Maurice Jones, her sister Mabel Sue Christopher and her brother William Edward Fitzgerald.

Graduating from Buckhannon-Upshur High School in 1945, Mary Lou went to work at the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P Grocery) where she met the love of her life, Maurice Jones, a handsome sailor just home from war. Mary Lou and Maurice married on July 7, 1947, and were just 4 months shy of their 63rd wedding anniversary when Maurice died in 2010. Following her marriage, Mary Lou worked at the Upshur County Sheriff's Office until her daughter Debbie was born in 1953.