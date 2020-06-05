× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 24, 1921 – May 17, 2020

Mary Louise Beach, 99, was born in Albany, to Calvin Victor Yates and Grace Yates (Swank), both descendants of Oregon pioneers. She grew up with her two older sisters on a farm near the Oakville church where her father was the choir director and her mother was the organist. She had no bicycle but had a pony that she rode all around the community. Many years later she managed the rental of the 600 acres called Yates Farms.

Mary Louise graduated from Corvallis High School in 1938 with the first class that had attended 3 years in what was then the new high school on 11th street. She played the alto saxophone and performed the “Flight of the Bumble Bee” for a state contest. She went on to major in music at the University of Oregon, belonged to the Oregon Music Teachers Association and taught piano in her home for 30 years.

She married Leo D. Beach on July 17, 1941, days before he went to serve with the Navy in the Pacific. They were married for 60 years. During WWII she was the “Singing Lady” for School of the Air on KOAC radio and bookkeeper for Sunny Brook Dairy.