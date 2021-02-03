May 30, 1940 - January 23, 2021

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Mary Louise Stevens. Mary was a loving wife and mother of three. She was 80 years old.

Mary was born on May 30, 1940 in Frenchtown, Montana to Fred and Helen (Smith) Vaillancourt. At the age of 7, her family moved to Springfield, where her father became the owner of Springfield Glass. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1958 where she ran the high hurdles in track.

On September 30, 1958 she married her sweetheart Dwane Stevens. In 1968, they moved to Albany where they raised their family. She worked for the Greater Albany School District driving a school bus for 6 years, especially enjoying the students on her Oakville route. In 1979, Mary became a secretary for the School Bus Garage until she retired in 1993.

Mary and Dwane spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona, where they became shuffleboard champions. They also enjoyed traveling the world. Mary was a very artistic person and won several quilting awards. She also enjoyed stained glass, painting beautiful scenic pictures on canvas and old saw blades. In 2010 they sold their Arizona home so they could spend more time with family and enjoy watching their grandchildren play sports.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Helen Vaillancourt. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dwane Stevens; daughters Carla Carter (Don) and Brenda Herbst (Dan); son Troy Stevens (Linda); grandchildren Nicole, Coyote, Zack, Casey, Brandy, Danielle (2), Megan, and Kaylynn; and nine great-grandchildren. She will always live in our memories. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).