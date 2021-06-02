Mary Neglay

June 17, 1918 - May 26, 2021

Mary was born in Raymond, PA, June 17th, 1918, to Marvin H. and Jessie Mae (Sheriff) Warren. She grew up in Sisters and attended school there through the 7th grade. The family moved to Corvallis where she attended 8th grade and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1936. She went on to attend Oregon Agriculture College (Oregon State) where her brothers and sister were enrolled. Later she entered St. Luke's School of Nursing in Boise, Idaho.

In 1941, she met and married her husband, Stanford B. Neglay. Stanford joined the United States Navy, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and served in the Pacific until the war ended in 1945. During the war, Mary spent her days waiting for Stanford to return safely from his service.

After the war, Mary and Stan moved to Kennewick, Washington and later relocated to Boise, Idaho where they raised their two sons. During these years she worked for J.C. Penney Co. and as a recorder in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. In 1988, she and Stan moved to Albany to be closer to their sons and families.

Mary was a member in the Auxiliary of the American Legion, Post #26 in Melba, Idaho and later in Post #10 in Albany.