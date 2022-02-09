Mary Patricia (Lucy) Holzapfel

May 9, 1932 - February 5, 2022

Early on the morning of February 5, 2022, Mary passed into the Lord's embrace from natural causes.

She was 89 years old. She was surrounded by her loving daughters and grandchildren at her home in Wilsonville, Oregon. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Dwight Holzapfel.

Mary was born May 9, 1932, in Powers Lake, Lucy Township, North Dakota, to parents Timothy Eugene Lucy and Josephine Agnes (Moore) Lucy; the youngest of four children. The extended family lived nearby, and though she was the youngest, Mary Pat grew up with cousins handy to abet her fearless sense of adventure.

Hunting ducks and geese, camping on the prairie, swimming in the nearby lakes, trips to Lake Carlisle in Canada, barn dances, and cakewalks were inexpensive ways to have priceless fun during the depression era. She learned from her mother how to make the most out of every penny - great training for her life ahead as an Oregon farm wife.

Mary Pat walked to a one-room school (Lucy School) for her primary education, and attended a Catholic boarding school, Mt. St Benedict, in Crookston, Minnesota, for her Junior year in High School: a formative experience that deeply shaped her spiritual life. Mary graduated from Powers Lake High School in 1950.

Mary was the only one of her siblings to attend college, graduating from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota, with a degree in Home Economics Education. Mary once told her daughter she decided to study food sciences because her dad had proclaimed that Mary Pat's apple pie was better than her mother's. Mary went on to use her education as an Extension Agent 1954-1956 in Dickinson, North Dakota, for Stark and Billings Counties. In 1956 Mary moved out west to take a job as an OSU extension agent in Jackson County, Medford, Oregon, where she worked until her marriage in 1960.

Mary met her future husband, Ralph Holzapfel on a blind date in Medford. Ralph confidently proclaimed they should marry after their second date and they dated long distance, traveling between Shedd and Medford, for two years. She married Ralph D. Holzapfel on January 11,1960, and moved to Tangent, Oregon, where she tackled the role of farmer's wife with gusto.

Mary relished her role as a mother and wife, sewing beautifully tailored clothing for her daughters, remodeling the old farmhouse, upholstering furniture for her home, and gardening for beauty, food, and pleasure. She was a self-taught florist, creating stunning bouquets of English roses and peonies to decorate for Memorial Day and weddings. She was also a talented baker, making birthday and wedding cakes for loved ones, and was especially famous for her bread and pie-making skills. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of plants and participated in the Master Gardener Program through Oregon State University. In short, Mary never met a problem she could not tackle. If she didn't know how to do something, she figured it out.

As one of her many friends stated, Mary was a strong woman before it was popular to be one.

In 1969 she helped organize and became the founding president for the public relations organization, Women for Agriculture. She was politically active, working on several political campaigns, and served on the Parish Council for St. Mary's Catholic Church.

But one of Mary's greatest passions and pastimes was playing the great game of Bridge. One of her proudest moments was achieving Gold Life Master status in the American Contract Bridge League. As she lay dying, she was playing bridge games in her head, calling out a bid or two while unconscious.

Mary was proud of her family. She is survived by daughters Ruth Armitage (Marc), Jeanie Braun (Jeff), Mary K. Larson (Robert), Martha Knapp (Chris.) Surviving grandchildren are Erin, Amelia, and Timothy (Elizabeth) Armitage; Andrew and Natalie Braun; Benjamin and William Larson as well as great-grandson, James Armitage.

In the words of Glendy Vanderah, Mary was "the flower whisperer who made everyone and everything around her bloom. Her light is still with us, growing love across the universe."

Join her family in celebrating Mary's life: Recitation of the rosary on Thursday, February 10, at 5 p.m., at St. Cyril's Catholic Church, Wilsonville, Oregon, and a Funeral Mass on Friday, February 11, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Albany.

Private burial at Oakville Pioneer Cemetery. Special thanks to Providence Hospice and Sarah Page for helping make Mary's last days peaceful.

Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities or Oregon Public Broadcasting - one of her greatest pleasures.

