April 7, 1927 - January 30, 2021

While at her residence at Marian Estates in Sublimity, Mary Sue Wood, age 93, went to her Heavenly home on January 30, 2021.

Sue, as she was called by most people, was born on April 7, 1927, in Lewistown, Missouri, to Murray and Edna Winstead. She was one of seven children, all of whom preceded her in death. She was married on May 3, 1947, to J.W. (Warren) Wood and lived in Lebanon until 1953 when she and Warren moved to Scio. She lived in Scio for most of her married life, raising her family there, eventually moving back to Lebanon in the 1990s.

Most of Sue's life was spent as a homemaker where she enjoyed raising and nurturing beautiful flowers, both outside and inside her home. In addition to her family she still found time to dote on her two cats, "Kittlelitten" and "Dirty Face" who both lived over twenty years! Sue loved her neighbors and welcomed them any time into her home. She kept an immaculate house and was especially adept at cooking, pleasing her family with two favorites: potato salad and strawberry cobbler. Sue was also a faithful attendee at the Assembly of God church in Lebanon and every single day of her life spent considerable time reading, studying, and memorizing her Bible. Everyone who met or knew Sue remember her for her sweet temperament and welcoming demeanor.