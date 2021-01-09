Mary Watts

October 29, 1929 – January 3, 2021

Mary Alice Watts, 91, died at home in Alpine (Monroe), Oregon on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Mary was born in Warner, Oklahoma to Doyle Gilliland and Ellen Clark, on October 29, 1929. She moved to Monroe, Oregon, in 1986. She loved her family, friends, sewing, bingo, gardening, and garage sales.

She is survived by her son, Gary Don Watts (Dorothy Brinckerhoff) and daughter, Jo Ellen Watts; grandsons, Lucky Jacob Watts (Samantha Huffman) and Jeffrey Matthew Watts (Dara Purvis); and one great granddaughter, Gwendolyn Watts Purvis.

She is predeceased by her son, Jerry Lee Watts.

The family plans to have a potluck gathering at Alpine Community Center sometime in the future when it is safe for friends and family to gather and share a meal. In Mary's honor, there will be bingo.