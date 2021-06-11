February 15, 1923 - May 30, 2021

Maryanne Kennedy Staton, assistant dean and professor emeritus of home economics at Oregon State University, passed away on May 30, 2021 at the age of 98 surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Maryanne was born in Boise, Idaho, on February 15, 1923, to Frank and Mary Kennedy, the youngest of their four children by nine years. She graduated from Boise High School, attended Boise Junior College and Cornell University. She earned B.A. and B.S. degrees in 1949 and a M.S. degree in 1950 from Oregon State College.

Her love of the outdoors began in childhood, as she accompanied her father, a mining engineer, on exploration trips to remote areas of Idaho. Her father also introduced her to her husband-to-be, Warren Staton, while she was attending University of Puerto Rico, later jokingly referred to as an "arranged marriage." Warren was working as a carpenter's first mate in the U.S. Navy Seabees training in Puerto Rico, on Vieques Island. Maryanne and Warren were married July 11, 1943, in Boise.

The Statons' love of adventure and travel took them from camping on the backroads of Idaho to a bicycling trip through Europe in 1949, where they lived for 5 years. Daughter Laurie was born in Heidelberg, Germany; daughter Clare was born in Corvallis.