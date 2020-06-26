× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 7, 1976 – June 19, 2020

Matthew Stocking, 44, of Lebanon, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Matthew Stocking was a sweet, loving teddy bear, who never quite convinced the world he was a grumpy old man. He loved music, cooking, all things geek, and doing things for others.

He is survived by his wife Melinda, his two sons Wesley and Griffin, his parents Tom and Judy, and his two sisters Shannon and Christie.

If you wish to honor him, please, instead of flowers, give a gift in his name to an organization that helps those in need. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

