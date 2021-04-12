Maxine Delores (Mayo) Smith

August 27, 1941 - March 14, 2021
Mom passed away on March 14, 2021 in the care and loving arms of her daughter, Kelly Smith. She moved to Albany in 1979 where she worked and retired from Hewlett-Packard. She graduated from Linn-Benton Community College, where she earned her degree in metallurgy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Equitable Giving Circle, www.equitablegivingcircle.org. Arrangements by www.terryfamilyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.