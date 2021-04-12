 Skip to main content
Maxine Delores (Mayo) Smith
August 27, 1941 - March 14, 2021

Mom passed away on March 14, 2021 in the care and loving arms of her daughter, Kelly Smith. She moved to Albany in 1979 where she worked and retired from Hewlett-Packard. She graduated from Linn-Benton Community College, where she earned her degree in metallurgy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Equitable Giving Circle, www.equitablegivingcircle.org. Arrangements by www.terryfamilyfuneralhome.com

