Maxine Inez Orr

December 8, 2021

Maxine Inez Orr, 88, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Willamette Memorial Park. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

