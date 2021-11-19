May 29, 1926 – November 15, 2021

Meliitta Marquette, 95, of Portland, died November 15, 2021, in Portland.

Meliitta was born May 29, 1926, in Astoria. She was raised in Raymond, Washington, where she attended school and graduated from high school. She then attended nursing college and went on to become a registered nurse. Meliitta worked the majority of her career at the Portland Veterans Hospital.

Meliitta enjoyed taking trips to the coast and staying at the family beach house. She also enjoyed gardening and canning and had raised sheep on her property for several years.

Meliitta married Elmo Marquette on February 9, 1980, in Portland. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2015.

Meliitta is survived by her son, Lynn Wells, step-sons, Tom and Jerry Marquette, two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Providence Cemetery, Scio.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.