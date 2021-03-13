Melissa Klumph

December 10, 1977 - March 7, 2021

Melissa "Mo" Christine Sime Klumph, 43, of Sweet Home passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with her family by her side. Melissa was born December 10, 1977, in Portland, to Terrence L. and Christine L. (Cannon) Sime, their first child and favorite daughter. She married the love of her life, Brent Harmon Klumph, on July 19, 2003, and they have two sons, Max and Cannon. The family has lived in Sweet Home since 2007.

Mo was raised in Prineville, and graduated from Crook County High School, where she was known for being an incredible athlete, a math whiz, and a friend to all. After graduating in 1996, she attended Oregon State University, where she met Brent. She graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in Mathematics. She went on to earn her master's in Education and began her teaching career at Sweet Home High School in September 2003. Melissa spent nearly 20 years building confidence in students, inspiring them to not only love math but to also be kind, fearless humans that think more of others and less of themselves. That was also how she lived her own life.

Tributes from her former students poured in on Facebook, testaments to the quiet and steadfast way Mo cared for others.