Melvin Dale Fallesen

February 6, 1925 --- January 24, 2020
Melvin was born February 6, 1925, on a farm near Stanton, Nebraska. He was the second of four children born to his parents Holga and Hazel (Riley) Fallesen. Melvin went to grade school east of Neligh, Nebraska for his first 8 years, then attended Tilden High School. School was easy for Melvin, but times were hard. During his sophomore year, he quit school to help out on the family farm.
Melvin served his country during WWII. He was inducted into the army and completed basic training at Camp Hood, Texas for infantry duty. Melvin was then sent overseas to the Philippines where he joined other forces in Manila to go into Japan. His ship was on the water near Japan waiting for orders when the bombs were dropped. He then spent 6 more months in Yokahama, Japan before coming home.
Before being sent overseas, Melvin was home on a furlough when he met his future wife, Viola Krutz. Correspondence during the war and two years of dating led to their marriage on May 23, 1948 in Neligh, Nebraska. They shared 62 years of loving and devoted companionship until her passing in 2010. He missed her every day since she passed away.
When Melvin and Viola were first married, they lived in a small house in Oakdale, Nebraska which he paid in cash, with the money he had saved during his years of military service. He worked at International Harvester for a while repairing farm equipment. But once a farm boy, always a farm boy. They sold the house and moved to their first farm east of Neligh to begin a life of farming and raising a family. As they continued to farm around the Neligh and Elgin areas, their five children Dianne, Joyce, Rita, Stephen and Lois were born. After several years of Mother Nature destroying crops, Melvin took a trip to Oregon to check out employment opportunities. When he returned to Nebraska, the farm was sold and the family moved to Crabtree, Oregon in February 1955. In later years, they lived in the rural Scravel Hill area and then finally moved to Albany.
When he first moved to Crabtree, Melvin held down two jobs working in an area saw mill and driving a back hoe until being hired by the Crabtree School District. He drove the school bus and took care of the school for 25 years until it was merged with the Greater Albany School District. Melvin was then moved to the school district office as a supervisor for another six years to complete a 31 year career until retiring in 1987.
After retirement, Melvin and Viola traveled with their fifth wheel through every state in the U.S. and were "snowbirds" in Mesa, Arizona for 12 years. They especially enjoyed their trips to Alaska and their time camping and fishing. For many years, Melvin was an active member of the Morningstar Grange and was a volunteer fireman in Crabtree for 25 years. He was a member of the Good Sam Club during his traveling day and belonged to the VFW and American Legion.
Melvin was also a longtime active member of the Albany Eagles Club for 48 year’s attending meetings every week and holding numerous offices until his health prevented it.
Melvin was a talented "Jack of all Trades". There wasn't much he couldn't fix and he always had the tool to fix it. He enjoyed growing a beautiful rose garden and primping his yard to perfection. Melvin especially loved to grow and share his tomatoes with family and friends during the summer. And he never turned down an occasional trip to the casino to play old-fashioned slots. Melvin had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories of past days. As the saying goes, he never knew a stranger and enjoyed a good conversation with anyone. Melvin was also known as a great dancer. He and Viola earned the nickname of "Bobby and Sissy" of the Lawrence Welk show during their dancing days at the Eagles Club. He never missed a beat and was all smiles when he could waltz around the dance floor. Melvin's favorite teams were the Blazers, Mariners, Seahawks and OSU Beavers. He would always wear his favorite ball cap according to game day.
Melvin was a hardworking man who survived the Dust Bowl, the Depression and WWII. He was a true example and member of the Greatest Generation. He always did what needed to be done and sacrificed what needed to be sacrificed for the sake of his family and friends. Melvin's legacy is the lasting impression and influence he left on those who knew and loved him, especially his family and friends he was devoted to. Melvin will forever be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, dad. You're finally with mom once again.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, sister Darlene Basel, brother Norman Fallesen and his cherished wife Viola. Melvin is survived by his sister Nadene Hughes of Neligh, Nebraska and his five children: Dianne (Steve) Stewart of Mesa, Arizon, Joyce (Earl) Ewert, Rita Fallesen, Stephen (Marsha) Fallesen, all of Albany, and Lois (Joel) Dasenko of Anthem, Arizona. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jason (Melissa) Buckner, Mark (Betsy) Dasenko, Kelly Shimabukuro, Allyson Stewart, Jeremy Ewert, Skye Ewert and Lucas Murray and 11 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank The Corvallis Manor and Timberview Care Center for their great help with his rehab needs. We would also like to thank the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice staff for their special and devoted help with his in home care, especially, his Hospice nurse Judee who was truly his guardian angel during his time on Hospice. Melvin also wanted Steve, his PT at Timberview, to know that he will thank God personally...if there is "NO CHEESE" in heaven.
A private funeral was held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens on January 31, 2020. A celebration of life reception will be announced and held at Fisher Funeral Home later in the spring when the roses are in bloom. Donations, if desired, in his honor can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in care of Fisher Funeral Home at 306 SW Washington Street, Albany, Oregon 97321. Your thoughts and memories for his family can also be shared at www .fisherfuneralhome.com.