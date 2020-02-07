Melvin Dale Fallesen

When he first moved to Crabtree, Melvin held down two jobs working in an area saw mill and driving a back hoe until being hired by the Crabtree School District. He drove the school bus and took care of the school for 25 years until it was merged with the Greater Albany School District. Melvin was then moved to the school district office as a supervisor for another six years to complete a 31 year career until retiring in 1987.

After retirement, Melvin and Viola traveled with their fifth wheel through every state in the U.S. and were "snowbirds" in Mesa, Arizona for 12 years. They especially enjoyed their trips to Alaska and their time camping and fishing. For many years, Melvin was an active member of the Morningstar Grange and was a volunteer fireman in Crabtree for 25 years. He was a member of the Good Sam Club during his traveling day and belonged to the VFW and American Legion.

Melvin was also a longtime active member of the Albany Eagles Club for 48 year’s attending meetings every week and holding numerous offices until his health prevented it.