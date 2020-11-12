Melvin Westwood

His professional years were spent researching and teaching Pomology. He worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Wenatchee, Washington from 1956 to 1960 and as a professor of Horticulture at Oregon State University in Corvallis from 1960 until his retirement in 1983. Melvin helped establish the USDA National Clonal Germplasm Repository (NCGR) in Corvallis, Oregon; he served as it's Research Director in 1980-1982; and was the National Technical Advisor for germplasm in 1983-1986. He wrote over 200 research articles, 9 books, and co-authored 5 other books. He is known for his textbook Temperate-Zone Pomology, which was translated into more than 12 languages, and continues as the text for many university pomology classes. He received 15 career awards for his research in rootstock physiology, fruit germplasm, and service to the fruit industry. In 1974, he was elected as a Fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS), and in 1980, he won the prodigious Wilder Medal of the American Pomological Society. He also patented an ornamental pear clone that he named Autumn Blaze. Melvin's renown as a scientist took him around the world in the 1980s, allowing him to visit scientists and collect plants in the U.S.S.R, China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, among other places.