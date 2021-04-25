Merry (Smallwood) Rath

May 23, 1967 - March 7, 2021
Mary (Smallwood) Rath, 53, tragically passed away in her home March 7. She worked as a hair stylist at Northwest Hairlines for 30 years, and was a member of Living Faith Community Church. Merry was known by friends and family for her bright, welcoming smile and her love of music, movies, and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Marcia Smallwood, and is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Andi and Jacob Pruett, son, Tony Smallwood, and sister, Lesli Kramer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place in the coming months.
