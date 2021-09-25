January 6, 1949 - September 16, 2021

Michael Allen Nordyke, age 72, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 16th, 2021.

Born to parents Frank and Harriet (Eagleson) Nordyke on January 6th, 1949, in Corvallis, he was the second of three children.

Mike graduated from Corvallis High School in 1967, with a full scholarship to Portland State University to play baseball. After a year at Portland State, he enlisted and served in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Yeouido Island, South Korea. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he began working for Pacific Power and Light as a power lineman, and retired after 43 years in 2013.

He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. Along with great friends, he helped organize The Dog Brothers Golf Tournament, and was an avid Oregon State Beavers fan. He enjoyed creating a beautiful yard and tending to his rose garden. It is noticeably quiet without his exceptional whistling.

Mike is survived by Patty, his wife of 37 years, his children, Todd and Alison, his mother, Harriet and sister, Denise (David) Munson, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and sister, Karen (Jon) Warren.