Michael Allen Scalf

When the Juvenile Detention Center opened in Albany Mike was hired as their first teacher for those children, teaching all ages as young as 9 to 18 years old, all levels of learning, assisting them to academically achieve more than they had in their past, which gave Mike great satisfaction. He as always pleased whenever meeting his former students from his various schools, when they would share their success with him.

After retirement the American Legion became a second home to him, acting as an officer in the Lebanon Post 51, volunteering for many of their programs and activities for children including Chairman for Boys State, the Oratorical Scholarship Contest, and the Law Enforcement Career Camp.

It was his honor to accompany Dick May, a World War II veteran, on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and celebrate the Greatest Generation. He and Connie then took her father to D.C. to honor his World War II and 28 year military service.

All who knew Mike knew how much he loved his family and friends, enjoyed his sense of humor, his love of music, his eagerness to always educate and inform, his compassion, generosity and consideration of others,