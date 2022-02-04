Michael D. Blevens

May 13, 1954 - January 24, 2022

Michael "Mike" Dewayne Blevins was born in Bakersfield, California, on May 13, 1954. He passed away January 24, 2022, at the age of 67, at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

He was fortunate to be able to have his children by his side. He is survived by his mother, brother, sister, three sons, two daughters and four grandchildren.

Mike was a very adventurous and caring person. He loved camping, fishing, cooking and making jewelry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at the Agape Family Fellowship, 34116 OR-99, Tangent OR 97389. Those who knew Mike are welcome to attend.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.