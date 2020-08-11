Michael Freilich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1954 – 2020

Michael Harris Freilich of Kensington, MD died on August 5, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Shoshannah, daughter Sarah (Mike), son Daniel (Julia), granddaughter Rosie, mother Paula, brother Steve, sister Judy, and a host of family and friends.

Michael strived to live his life according to his favorite Albert Einstein quote: “The life of the individual only has meaning insofar as it aids in making the life of every single thing nobler and more beautiful.”

Michael was devoted to his family and friends. He volunteered in the community and was always interested in teaching, mentoring, and visiting students around the world. He loved learning, as well as refereeing soccer, gardening, reading, and photography. Throughout his life, Michael reveled in the physical planet, exploring oceans, mountains, and culinary specialties on his worldwide travels.