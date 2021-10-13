September 22, 1956 - September 24, 2021

Michael George Murphy, born September 22, 1956, to Joseph and Renee Murphy, in Renton, Washington, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. He was 65.

Michael graduated from Central Linn High School in 1975. He attended Oregon State University after that. In High School he was very active in FFA and held state offices. He travelled to Kansas City for the national FFA convention. He competed in public speaking which he loved.

He had health problems most of his life. He had bone cancer in his left leg in the early 1980s requiring removal of the femur and large amounts of soft tissue. An internal prosthesis was installed allowing him to walk for a time. In 1999 the prosthesis failed and for the rest of his life Michael was forced to use crutches or a power chair.

He was a devoted Christian, reading the Bible daily. At times he was a lay preacher and always tried to live by the principles taught in the Bible.

Michael was generous to a fault, a fiercely loyal friend, a loving brother, son, and uncle. He is survived by his brother Dan Murphy of Albany, Oregon, and many friends chief among them Shellie Coffman who served as his care-giver and close friend.

No funeral or service planned at present. A memorial celebration may be held next summer.