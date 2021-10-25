Michael R. Giddings

April 27, 1958 - October 9, 2021

Michael "Mike" R. Giddings, 63, of Eugene, formally of Sweet Home and Lebanon, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Mike was born April 27, 1958 in Lebanon, Oregon to Charles W. Giddings and Vergie A Giddings (Corson). He was raised in Sweet Home and attended Foster Elementary, Sweet Home Junior High and graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1976 as Salutatorian. Mike then went on to attend Oregon State University.

Mike worked for Sweet Home School District following his graduation and then went on to work at various mills, including Boise Cascade and White Plywood. He worked many years for Panolam Industries before taking a position with Suddekor, LLC in Agawam, Massachusetts. At the time of his passing, he was a business owner, traveling all over the beautiful Pacific Northwest.

In 1980, Mike married Gayle Seiber of Sweet Home. Together they had two daughters, Kristin and Rhianna. They later divorced.

In 2018, Mike married Susan McKenna of Eugene. Though their time together was short, they enjoyed traveling, attending many concerts together and working on landscaping projects around their home.