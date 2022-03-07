Michael Sheridan Bevington

March 27, 1954 - February 25, 2022

Mike Bevington passed away Friday, February 25th at home surrounded by his family, after succumbing to a 6-month battle with aggressive brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

Mike was born in Salem, Oregon to Shirley Ruth Genge and Lloyd Moen Bevington. He attended North Salem High School, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Western Oregon University, and earned a Master of Music Education at the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!). He was a member of the Band Masters of the Northwest, the Oregon Band Directors Association, Phi Beta Mu international Bandmasters fraternity, and a Certified Band Adjudicator and Clinician.

Mike was a much-loved educator, teaching high school and middle school in the Jefferson School District for 30 years. His High School Concert Bands were 4-time OSAA State Band Champions. After retiring, he continued as a private instructor of trombone and low brass and assisted in the band programs in the Albany Schools. He was also an Adjunct Instructor of Low Brass at both Western Oregon and Oregon State University. Mike recently served as the Conductor of the Willamette Valley Concert Band, and performed with many ensembles in the area, including the Salem Big Band, Heartland Big Band, and Albany Swing Band. He also served as a Director at the Northwest Band Camp for 20 years.

Mike married Susan, his college sweetheart in 1977. They were married 44 years. He loved being with his family, working in his yard, hiking with his son, and fishing with his grandsons.

Mike is preceded in passing by his father, Lloyd and both sisters Terri Robbins and Cindy Bevington. He is survived by his wife Susan, his two children and their spouses Joel and Seth, and Erin and Beau, his two grandsons Carson and Parker, and his mother, Shirley.

The family is grateful to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice team for their support throughout Mike's end of life, by providing the sacred space for the family to care for him. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 27th at 3 p.m. in the West Albany High School Auditorium, located at 2100 Elm St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.

Memorial donations in memory of Mike Bevington may be made to a Music Scholarship fund being established for high school seniors in both the Jefferson and Albany School Districts.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).