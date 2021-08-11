Michael Vern Cornelious

June 12, 1953 – July 17, 2021
Michael V. Cornelious, 68, of Jefferson, died July 17, 2021, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany. He was surrounded by family and friends.
At his request a private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Mike was born June, 12, 1953, in Albany, to Charles and Donna Cornelious (Elliott). He was raised to know the importance of honesty and hard work. Mike was the second born, his sister, Eva, being the first.
Mike was a serious man, serious about his work and his family. He worked hard to provide for a large family and was fulfilled by this role. He began working in the oil field at the age of 18. He spent 20+ years as a roughneck earning a living chasing rigs. He had the opportunity to live in Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, and Oklahoma for work. In 1996 Mike and his sons, Bobby and Michael, came to Oregon to be closer to his parents, in Scio. A year following the move to Oregon Mike suffered a brain aneurysm which he survived, however, this incident forced him into retirement. Shortly after, he purchased a home in Jefferson and watched his sons complete school, and later, join the Army. In late 2019, Mike was diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer, through treatment, surgery and sheer will, he survived this, as well. If you had the chance to meet Mike, I am sure you can agree he was one of the toughest men you have known. He enjoyed the rest of his days, spending time with his sons and family.
Mike was preceded in death by son, Jack Carrol, in 2004, mother, Donna Cornelious, in 2004, sister, Eva Graham, in 2017, and father, Charles Cornelious, in 2020.
He is survived by daughter, Lisa Vernon Neria, of Duchesne, Utah; daughter, Wendi Rye, of Lovington, New Mexico; daughter, Lawana Cornelious, of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Charles Cornelious, of Lovington, New Mexico; son, Bobby Cornelious, of Jefferson; son, Michael Cornelious, of Albany; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.