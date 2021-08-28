August 8, 1972 - August 20, 2021

Michael Wayne Sourjohn Jr., age 49, passed peacefully in his Albany home surrounded by family and his best friend, Carrie Davis, on August 20, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Mike was born in Albany, Oregon on August 8, 1972. Mike spent many years in Oklahoma and California before moving back to Oregon where he most recently worked as a welder.

He is survived by his father Mike (Letha) Sourjohn of Checotah, Oklahoma; mother Linda (Bill) Kalpakoff of Falls City, Oregon; siblings Michelle (Jon) Nason of Dallas, Oregon, Brandon and Shawn Sourjohn of Checotah, Oklahoma; children Amy Ayers of Chowchilla, California, Dareain (Jordan) Hargrove of Tehachapi, California, Matthew (Kimmy) Sourjohn of Independence, Oregon, and Elizabeth Sourjohn of Independence, Oregon; grandchildren Emery and Charlotte Madden and Everly Hargrove; nephews Benjamin Nason and Kohen Sourjohn.

Mike was proud of his Cherokee heritage. He lived life to the fullest. Mike enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, playing pool, grilling and craft beers. He was a freehand artist who could turn any drawing into a beautiful tattoo. He enjoyed visiting different breweries and spending time with family and friends. Mike was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Condolences can be made on the funeral home website. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangement (www.aasum-dufour.com).