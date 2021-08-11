 Skip to main content
Michele A. Graham

January 3, 1954 - July 31, 2021

Michele A. Graham, 67, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday. She was born in Logan, Kansas, to Orville Everett and Dorothy Lucille (Seeger) Nichol.

Michele has lived in Sweet Home and Corvallis.

She worked at Smurfit and White's Electronics.

Michele is survived by her son, Brent Graham; granddaughter, Ellie Graham; siblings, Pamela Severns, all of Sweet Home, Diana Eberhard, of LaGrande, Orviletta James, Jim Nichol, both of Sweet Home; sister-in-law, Carol Nichol, of Sweet Home; ex-husband and friend, Doug Graham, of Sweet Home.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Nichol.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

