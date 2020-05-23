Michele Edith Baker

October 1, 1943 – May 18, 2020

Michele is survived by her husband, Paul Bert; brother Ronald Baker of Bullhead City, California; sons, Walter Shelton of Lake Oswego and Devan Lipsey of Sammamish, Washington; and daughter, Kyle (Keith) Sheaffer of Greeley, Colorado. She was the proud grandmother to Lois and Emma Sheaffer and Kenta Lipsey. Michele considered herself lucky to have many good and faithful friends who cared for and supported her throughout her illness, in particular her sister-friend, Cheri Gordon.

Michele attended St. Mary’s Academy and Albany Union High School, graduating in 1961. After raising her three children Michele returned to finish her education in 1998 at Western Oregon University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. In 1974 the family moved to Wyoming where she worked for the school district and later owned and operated a successful restaurant/bar business. Michele worked as a seed analyst at Northrup King and then started working for the Albany school district during the summer while attending college. After Graduation from Western she continued with the district at Oak Creek Youth Facility and then at South Albany High School. Michele then joined Serenity Lane’s internship program and became a drug and alcohol counselor for 15 years. She counted that experience at Serenity as her “heart work.” During this busy time in her life she also got her insurance license and worked at Rhodes Warden as an agent for 10 years with her brother Ron.