October 1, 1943 – May 18, 2020
Michele Edith Baker, 76, passed away of complications associated with ALS on May 18, 2020
Born and raised in Albany, Oregon, she was the daughter of Ronald (Speed) Baker and Elenore (Ellie) Dickson Baker.
Michele is survived by her husband, Paul Bert; brother Ronald Baker of Bullhead City, California; sons, Walter Shelton of Lake Oswego and Devan Lipsey of Sammamish, Washington; and daughter, Kyle (Keith) Sheaffer of Greeley, Colorado. She was the proud grandmother to Lois and Emma Sheaffer and Kenta Lipsey. Michele considered herself lucky to have many good and faithful friends who cared for and supported her throughout her illness, in particular her sister-friend, Cheri Gordon.
Michele attended St. Mary’s Academy and Albany Union High School, graduating in 1961. After raising her three children Michele returned to finish her education in 1998 at Western Oregon University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. In 1974 the family moved to Wyoming where she worked for the school district and later owned and operated a successful restaurant/bar business. Michele worked as a seed analyst at Northrup King and then started working for the Albany school district during the summer while attending college. After Graduation from Western she continued with the district at Oak Creek Youth Facility and then at South Albany High School. Michele then joined Serenity Lane’s internship program and became a drug and alcohol counselor for 15 years. She counted that experience at Serenity as her “heart work.” During this busy time in her life she also got her insurance license and worked at Rhodes Warden as an agent for 10 years with her brother Ron.
Michele said her hobby was people and being on the go. She was the organizer and planner of whatever was going on, and she loved being that person. She loved her home and spent much of her time improving her house and working in her yard. Paul always knew he was in trouble when she said, “I’ve been thinking.” Her friends were very important to her and she was always willing to be there for them whenever they needed anything.
Michele loved her family and considered her children her finest accomplishment; she was very proud of them. She was grateful to family, friends and classmates that stepped up to help during her illness.
Her one request was that everyone remembers her as she lived and what she did in her life, and not how she died.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the ALS Association or the Humane Society would be appreciated. Memorial services will be held when social gathering restrictions allow.
