 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michele Edith Baker
0 entries

Michele Edith Baker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michele Edith Baker, 76, of Albany, died May 18, 2020. Services were delayed because of COVID, until now. There will be a service at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Albany at 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News